Maintaining your health is like preventive maintenance on your truck

The topic for this month’s column, like all my content, comes from my best resource — professional drivers.

A couple of weeks ago, I was visiting with professional driver Henry Albert, who’s president of Albert Transportation and a Team Run Smart member. Our conversation reminded me to revisit a topic I talk about often: Personal Preventive Health Maintenance.

Just as the gauges on your truck dashboard help you monitor the “health” needs of your truck; you can check your body’s “gauges” to manage your personal health. Preventative measures, such as being aware of your blood pressure, resting and walking heart rates, fluid intake and other factors, can help you prepare for health screenings or an upcoming recertification exam.

For example, Henry was telling me how he utilizes the Detroit Connect software to monitor his truck engine’s performance when it’s time to change fluids — based on milage. Your personal “engine” (your body) is no different.

You wouldn’t let your truck’s fluid levels get too low, and you shouldn’t let your body’s levels drop either. Make sure you’re taking in the right amount of fluids every day — and make sure you’re consuming the right kind of fluids. This is a common mistake everyone makes, not just truck drivers. Too many power drinks and caffeine can cause dehydration, preventing your internal system from preforming at maximum levels. Water is the best fluid for maintaining top milage. Water won’t leave your body depleted of energy.

Henry is known for his fuel mileage videos. When he explained his methodology to me it all made sense. Some of the same principles can be applied to your personal health in reaching maximum results. The biggest tip I took away from our visit was that it’s important to manage the flow of traffic and keep an eye on the road — knowing what’s ahead and not getting in a position where you must slow down and speed up.

When coaching drivers who are working to restore or maintain their health, I have the same basic advice: Prepack your fridge or cooler to make sure you have the right kind of fuel to keep going and produce the safest miles while protecting your health.

Retraining good fuel milage is about staying steady and consistent — and remember to check those gages!