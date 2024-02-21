Indictment: Group used big rigs to import drugs packed in fire extinguishers

LOS ANGELES — A group of people have been arrested on drug trafficking charges after allegedly using semi-trucks to import fire extinguishers filled with narcotics across the United States-Mexico border.

According to a news release from the Central District of California, the drugs included fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin.

During a two-year investigation, which was dubbed “Operation Smoke Jumpers,” authorities made 13 seizures that yielded approximately 680,992 fentanyl pills, 3 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 17 kilograms of heroin and 10,418 pills containing methamphetamine, the news release notes.

Nine defendants were arrested during law enforcement operations that began on Feb. 8 and continued through Feb. 19.

One defendant was already in state custody, according to the news release.

Seven additional defendants are fugitives believed to be in Mexico.

“These defendants used a sophisticated network to smuggle immense amounts of fentanyl into our country,” said United State Attorney Martin Estrada. “We know that every fentanyl pill can kill, but these defendants did not care about the widespread destruction they were causing. Our office will continue to work intelligently and aggressively to bring international drug-trafficking organizations to justice.”

The 15-count indictment unsealed on Feb. 8 charges various defendants in drug trafficking counts and a money laundering conspiracy.

The nine defendants who were arrested are:

Oscar Ahumada Leyva, 43, of Mexico

Miguel Antonio Rabago Valenzuela, 42, of Mexico

Gustavo Rivero Rodriguez, 39, of Mexico

Carlos Espinoza, 38, of Alhambra

Erick Roque Angeles, 39, of Fontana

David Sanchez Balderas, 26, of Denver

Fernando Salgado, 36, of Riverside

Rocio Guadalupe Acevedo Tonche, 32, of Ontario

Efren Quibrera Espinoza, 29, of Cudahy

“Law enforcement continues to meet the challenges presented by drug trafficking organizations whose members constantly find novel ways to hide the poison they’re importing from Mexico to U.S. towns and cities,” said Amir Ehsaei, the acting assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “The FBI and our partners on the Strike Force are seeking seven fugitives in this case and ask that anyone with information as to their whereabouts contact the FBI.”

Six of the defendants were taken into custody in the Los Angeles and Inland Empire regions. Five of those defendants have been arraigned, entered not guilty pleas, and ordered to stand trial on April 2.

Erick Roque Angeles was arraigned in United States District Court in Los Angeles on Feb. 14.

A 10th defendant — Toniel Baez-Duarte, 33, of Apple Valley — was already in state custody.

According to a warrant to search a phone seized when Carlos Espinoza was arrested last week, the investigation focused on Carin Trucking, a San Diego-based outfit owned by Leyva that operated at least six semi-trucks that regularly entered the United States from Mexico to deliver suspected narcotics to the Los Angeles area. The drugs, including counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, were concealed in fire extinguishers initially disguised as scrap metal and later in extinguishers that appeared legitimate, according to the search warrant filed Monday.

“Investigators have observed multiple drug transactions involving truck drivers and their semi-trucks,” according to the affidavit in support of the search warrant. “The truck driver would drive into the United States from Mexico, and cross the border usually carrying a load of scrap metal, and concealed inside will be a scrap metal fire extinguisher containing drugs. The truck driver would then make his way up to Los Angeles, to meet a courier, who would pick up the drug packed fire extinguishers for further distribution.”