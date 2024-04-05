It’s time to get moving! Take the Keep Pushin’ 22 Fitness Challenge

Drivers, start your engines! Not the one in your truck — it’s time to rev up your body’s “engine.” So, get moving and take the Keep Pushin’ 22 Fitness Challenge.

Each day in the life of a professional driver is challenging, with time restraints, poor food choices and lack of activity. Fit Drivers and The Trucker want to help drivers get fit— and improve their health at the same time.

Registration for the 22-day challenge is now open. Individual challenges start at the sign-up date and run 22 consecutive days.

As a bonus, the first 100 drivers to sign up will receive a driver health and fitness bag packed with Quest protein bars and drinks (plus money-saving coupons for more Quest products), an “I took the pledge” wristband, a multivitamin packet from Nutra Meltz, body wash from Henkel, and more gifts from our sponsors. In addition, the first 100 registrants will free access to motivational music from Spiritune for 30 days.

What do I have to do?

Just pick one of the four events below — or all four, or any combination — to perform once daily for 22 consecutive days. These fitness challenges encourage drivers to take action, learn creative ways to stay fit on the road and be rewarded for their efforts.

Do 22 pushups. Hold a plank position for 22 seconds. Hold a wall squat position for 22 seconds. Participate in at least one FREE online wellness/fitness class by Operation Broga (each registered participant will receive free access to the online training during their 22-day challenge period).

The 22-day challenge begins the day of registration and continues for 22 consecutive days. NOTE: The last day to enter is April 20.

But wait — there’s more! Post photos or videos of yourself performing one of the Challenge tasks on your personal Facebook or Instagram page AND include the hashtag #keeppushin22, and you could win a Garmin Instinct 2 dēzl Edition trucking smartwatch! Each hashtagged post counts as one entry for the grand prize drawing, so post as often as you like. NOTE: The last date to post is May 11, 2024.

How do I get started?

Click here to sign up on The Trucker’s website. You’ll receive a confirmation email with everything you need to get started.

Thanks to our sponsors

I’d also like to extend a word of thanks to some of our sponsors, including Garmin, Enrollment First, Drivewyze, Great Dane, iWTNS Inc., ArcPoint Labs, Team Run Smart, PrePass, Nutra Meltz, Michelin, Henkel, Alcoa Wheels, Transfix, Stevens Transport, Simply Good Foods, Women In Trucking, Trucksuite, Detroit Products/DTNA and, of course, The Trucker.

Have you ever wondered why companies sponsor events like the Keep Pushin’ 22 Fitness Challenge? Below are thoughts from a few of our sponsors:

“At Alcoa Wheels, employee health and safety are at the forefront of everything we do. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Fit Drivers in support of this driver fitness competition. We believe that every wheel we make drives positive change, and we want our customers to experience the journey to wellness firsthand, ensuring they not only reach their destinations safely but also thrive along the way.”

— Jared Markwald, director of environment, health and safety for Alcoa Wheels- Howmet Wheels System

* * *

“At Daimler Truck North America, one of our foremost priorities is creating products that prioritize the well-being of drivers. We firmly believe that drivers are at the heart of our operations, and their health is paramount to the efficiency and effectiveness of the US supply chain. Therefore, we are committed to investing in initiatives geared towards enhancing driver health and safety.”

— Len Copeland, product marketing manager for Detroit Products, Daimler Truck North America

* * *

“We endorse the Fitness Challenge because we recognize that when drivers prioritize their physical and mental well-being, they not only improve their own lives but also play a crucial role in fostering safer roads and building a stronger, more robust trucking industry overall.”

— Sarah Burt, marketing director-creative content at Drivewyze

* * *

“IWTNS recognizes the importance of drivers living a fit and healthy lifestyle. We support the Fit Drivers competition that promotes driver fitness. Good luck to all participants!”

— Bradley Lewis, founder and CEO of iWTNS Inc.

* * *

“The last year has been a challenging one for truck drivers, having to deal with a soft market and other issues like fraud, access to parking and a lack of health and wellness options on the road. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week may be a week-long affair in the industry but for us, it’s a year-round commitment. Our team is honored to know, partner with and spotlight the thousands of hardworking carriers in our network.”

— Jonathan Salama, CEO and co-founder of Transfix