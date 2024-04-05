Truckload Carriers Association retains new law firm

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) President Jim Ward has announced that the association has hired the law firm Scopelitis Garvin Light Hanson & Feary (Scopelitis) as its general counsel.
This announcement was made at TCA’s annual convention, which was held on Tuesday, March 25, in Nashville.
As the law firm representing the association, Scopelitis will handle all legal matters, ranging from advising on TCA’s daily operations to reviewing and approving contracts and overseeing the association’s benchmarking program, according to a news release.
Also, Scopelitis’ partners, Gregory Feary and Prasad Sharam, will be taking the lead in working with TCA.
“Hiring a reputable law firm like Scopelitis Garvin Light Hanson and Feary indicates that TCA is prioritizing legal counsel in all aspects of its operations, from overseeing programs to handling contracts. This move indicates that TCA is taking the proper steps to ensure legal compliance and effective management of its affairs,” Ward said.
The Firm’s more than 5,000 transportation-related clients span the country and around the globe. They include most of the major Fortune 500 transportation companies and many smaller, family-owned businesses. More information about Scopelitis can be found at www.scopelitis.com.
