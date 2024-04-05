Trucker Path releases new service for brokerages

PHOENIX — Trucker Path has launched a new tool aimed at improving smaller freight brokerages.

According to a news release, this new service will enable small-to-mid-size freight brokers to better dispatch, track and manage loads, thus competing better against larger brokerages.

“Built for small-to-mid-size brokers, Trucker Path for Brokerages greatly simplifies the process of dispatching, tracking and managing loads awarded to carriers by freight brokers,” said Chris Oliver, Trucker Path’s CMO. “By enabling significantly enhanced visibility into load location and status, it improves productivity and shipper satisfaction and streamlines processes to simplify operations. Trucker Path for Brokerages will help smaller brokers differentiate themselves and compete for carriers and customers like their larger competitors.”

The Trucker Path app provides a customized version of a carrier’s network, giving brokers the ability to dispatch load details directly to drivers and track the progress of loads via a dashboard.

Once deliveries are completed, the driver captures and uploads paperwork using the app’s document scanner for immediate processing.

“The value of Trucker Path for Brokerages extends beyond replacing cumbersome, manual, time-consuming and error-prone freight management and paperwork processes for freight brokers and their customers,” Oliver said. “For small to mid-size brokers, it also increases efficiencies and carrier satisfaction.”

Carriers also benefit from all the productivity tools the Trucker Path app offers the nearly one million North American truckers who already rely on the app regularly for truck-safe navigation, destination entry/exit guidance, real-time parking availability, fuel discounts and more, Oliver added.

“It helps make life on the road safer, easier and more productive for drivers while also helping improve recruiting and retention for brokers,” he concluded.

Trucker Path for Brokerages is available to small to mid-size freight brokers at very affordable pricing. More details can be found at www.truckerpath.com/for-brokerages. Brokers attending the TIA 2024 Capital Ideas Conference, April 10 – 13, 2024, can visit Trucker Path booth No. 116 for more information.