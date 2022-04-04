Michigan’s Belleville Rest Area to temporarily close for improvements

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - The Belleville Rest Area off westbound Interstate 94, west of Belleville Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, April 4, through Monday, April 25, while crews upgrade the exterior areas for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
During the closure, crews will replace the curb and sidewalks and install new benches, handrails, picnic facilities, tables, stoves and trash receptacles.
