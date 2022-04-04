TheTrucker.com
Michigan’s Belleville Rest Area to temporarily close for improvements

By The Trucker News Staff -
Semi-trucks sit idling at the The Belleville Rest Area off westbound Interstate 94 in Michigan. The rest area will temporarily close beginning on April 4. (Courtesy: Google Maps)

BELLEVILLE, Mich. ­- The Belleville Rest Area off westbound Interstate 94, west of Belleville Road, will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, April 4, through Monday, April 25, while crews upgrade the exterior areas for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During the closure, crews will replace the curb and sidewalks and install new benches, handrails, picnic facilities, tables, stoves and trash receptacles.

