Mike Bozzoli’s vision for Allegiance Trucks: A new era of growth and innovation

NEW YORK — Allegiance Trucks is a entering a new era with the appointment of Mike Bozzoli as its new CEO.

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Allegiance,” Bozzoli said. “Having spent more than 35 years in this industry, I see tremendous potential in our brands, our footprint, our service, and most of all, our people. These are the building blocks upon which we will reintroduce ourselves to our customers in new and impactful ways.”

According to a media release, Bozzoli brings extensive experience in the truck service and parts industry to Allegiance, with a proven track record of leadership, a passion for driving growth through innovation and a focus on the customer experience. In his new role as CEO, he plans to strengthen the business by enhancing service quality, optimizing inventory and aligning performance with incentives to ensure the organization has the right resources and internal structures in place to support its mission.

He most recently served as Senior Vice President at Murphy Hoffman Company (MHC). During his tenure, Bozzoli managed fixed operations across 80 distribution points in 19 states, oversaw more than $1 billion in retail parts and service sales, and drove the nearly 200-fold growth of this private brand.

“From the moment we met Mike, we knew we had found the right leader to take Allegiance to the next level,” said Michael Sirignano, dealer principal and board member of Allegiance. “His deep roots in the industry and his commitment to leading from the front lines align perfectly with our vision for the future of the company. We are confident that under his leadership, Allegiance will continue to build on its strengths to achieve a new level of growth and success.”

Persio Lisboa, former CEO and president of Navistar International and an Allegiance board member, added that Bozzoli’s deep expertise and knowledge, combined with his commitment to operational excellence, are paramount for navigating the challenges of our evolving industry while continuing to deliver exceptional, customer-centric value.

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact Mike will undoubtedly have in leading Allegiance into its next chapter and are confident that, with him at the helm, the company will continue to set industry standards, drive innovation and exceed customer expectations across the board,” Lisboa said.