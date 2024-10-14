Three organizations receive prestigious award for enhancing the trucking industry’s reputation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Three organizations have been honored by the American Trucking Associations with the 2024 Mike Russell Trucking Image Award.

“Since it was first handed out in 2007, 61 individuals and companies have been honored with the Mike Russell Award,” said Nikki Thomas, ATA vice president of industry affairs. “We are excited to add this year’s winners to our list of those who are as passionate about promoting the industry’s image as we are at ATA. The applications this year were true testaments to the power of storytelling and innovation.”

According to the ATA, the award is given to those who are committed to improving the image of the trucking industry.

“Each year, the Mike Russell Trucking Image Award is given to an individual, motor carrier, trucking organization and industry supplier who each demonstrate excellence in illustrating the industry’s essentiality, professionalism and commitment to safety on and off the highways,” the ATA said in a media release. “The award is sponsored by Great West Casualty Company.”

This year’s winners include:

“Great West Casualty Company is proud to sponsor the Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award,” said Steve Ponder, Great West Casualty Company senior vice president. “This award celebrates companies, organizations, and individuals who generate awareness of the trucking industry. We’re honored to support an award as significant as the Mike Russell Trucking Industry Image Award. Thanks to the influence of past and future award winners, the image of trucking has become increasingly positive each year.”