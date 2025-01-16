ACT Research: Preliminary net trailer orders continue to improve

COLUMBUS, Ind – Preliminary net trailer orders continue to improve, up about 3,500 units from November to December 2024, but at 24,300 units, were lower compared to December 2023, down 3% y/y, according to ACT Research.

“Though past the traditional peak, we’re still in the early stages of the 2025 order season, so this month’s uptick was expected,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research and publications at ACT Research. “It’s also no surprise that the data are below the December 2023 intake, given the softer demand recorded throughout this year. That said, and despite the improved data in the last few months, Q4’24 closed with net orders down about 24% compared to intake recorded in the year-ending quarter of 2023. Additionally, this brings the final 2024 net order tally to 163,500 units, down nearly 31% from full-year 2023.”

Seasonal Adjustments

According to a media release, while preliminary net trailer orders continue to improve, seasonal adjustment at this point in the annual order cycle lowers December’s tally to 17,500 units, but is about 17% above November’s seasonally adjusted intake. Final December results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate is typically within ±5% of the final order tally.

Caution Urged

“Notwithstanding the order improvement in Q4’24, ACT’s expectations for weak trailer demand relative to recent performance remain, as continuing weak for-hire truck market fundamentals, low used equipment valuations, relatively full dealer inventories, and high interest rates impede stronger activity, especially into early 2025,” McNealy said. “An order uptick showcasing demand, or the lack thereof, depends not just on the first few months of the new order cycle, but on order volumes through Q1’25 and beyond.”