TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT Research: Used truck prices increase for second month

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT Research: Used truck prices increase for second month
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT Research: Used truck prices increase for second month
ACT Research: Used truck prices see an uptick for the second month in a row.)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Used truck prices see an increase for the second month in a row.

According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the Class 8 average retail sale price gained 2.3% m/m in July. On a y/y basis, prices were up 12%.

“The used truck market finds itself in an interesting predicament these days,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “On the new truck side of the business, the industry has produced and consumed trucks at above replacement rates for seven years running. The net result is excess capacity. Faced with declining demand, the OEMs have responded by laying off workers and reducing output. But without a meaningful increase in freight, it will take time to consume the unused capacity. Fewer new trucks rolling off the assembly line means reduced trade activity, somewhat alleviating concerns about excess used truck inventory. This seems to be helping used truck valuations.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

“In addition, at least some portion of the increases the industry has seen in new truck prices is carrying over into the secondary market,” Tam said. “Along with used truck demand stemming from traditional new truck buyers turning to late-model, low-mileage used trucks as substitutes for new trucks, the used truck pricing environment appears to have turned the corner,” Tam explained.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE