Advantage Truck Group makes donation for diesel engines training

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — In a release issued recently Advantage Truck Group (ATG) recently donated a 6.7L Cummins diesel engine along with transmissions and air brake boards to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School (BVT) in Upton, Mass.

“This equipment will make ideal training aids for students in our diesel classes,” said BVT diesel instructor Michael Godowski. “Disassembling the transmissions and engine will help students identify parts and see how everything works, and the air brake boards will serve as both training aids and testing tools for the students to better understand the different functions of the system.”

ATG stated that its donation was to combat the shortage of diesel technicians and support training along with workforce development efforts.

“It is critical to support education and training of diesel technicians at every level, and donating equipment to schools like Blackstone Valley Tech helps expand learning experiences for students interested in this career,” said ATG network trainer Matthew McCuin.

ATG furthers the cause by providing cooperative education and internship opportunities for students, enabling them to gain industry experience at their Shrewsbury facility and other locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.