White named Deputy Administrator of FMCSA

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Tuesday that Vinn White has been named as Deputy Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

“It is an honor to take on this role, and I thank Secretary Buttigieg for his trust and confidence in my ability to lead the important work of FMCSA,” said White. “Our agency is focused on enhancing safety for all roadway users, and I am committed to working with safety partners across the commercial motor vehicle industry to get this work done.”

As Deputy Administrator, White will also serve as the agency’s Acting Administrator.

A member of the Biden-Harris Administration since 2021, White also currently serves as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Acting Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer, where he oversees implementation of White House Executive Order 14110 to advance and govern the development and use of AI in accordance with the Administration’s guiding principles and priorities.

White earned both his Master of Arts, Justice, Law and Society and his Bachelor of Science, Law and Society from American University. He also attended the County College of Morris in Randolph, New Jersey, where he earned his associate degree in criminal justice.

Prior to joining FMCSA, White was responsible for coordinating USDOT initiatives on emerging transportation technologies, including coordinating cross-departmental policies related to automated driving systems, drone and advanced air mobility systems, surface vehicle-to-everything connectivity, 5G integration with the nation’s critical aviation infrastructure and other sector-facing, innovation-related policy areas. During this time, he led development of the Department’s Innovation Principles and helped launch the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee.

White’s appointment in 2021 marked a return to the USDOT after previously serving as Acting Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Policy and Deputy Assistant Secretary in 2016, where he was the chief architect for USDOT’s 30-Year Transportation plan, Beyond Traffic.

White’s experience and knowledge in transportation is vast, spanning more than 15 years, including his tenure as a senior advisor to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.

During that time, White worked on transportation and mobility policy and engaged closely with the NJ Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Commission, NJ TRANSIT, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to inform state strategies and approaches.