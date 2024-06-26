Good Greek, Place of Hope partner to fight human trafficking

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — National Mover of the Year, Good Greek Moving & Storage, has announced an unprecedented partnership with leading anti-human trafficking nonprofit Place of Hope.

“As a father and former police officer, this cause is close to my heart,” said founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage Spero Georgedakis. “Our moving crews are in and out of homes daily, traveling across the country, including truck stops and rest areas where trafficking often occurs. This initiative enables us to make a direct impact in our communities.”

This initiative, the first of its kind in the nation, aims to harness the unique access of moving professionals to identify and report human trafficking,

According to a press release from Good Greek and Place of Hope, Florida ranks third in the U.S. for calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, with significant hotspots in Tampa, Orlando, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers, all cities where Good Greek maintains hubs of operation.

A cornerstone of thepartnership involves equipping more than 600 Good Greek employees with specialized training to recognize and respond to trafficking indicators. This training, which started this month at Good Greek’s Superhero Mover’s Academy, is led by experts from Place of Hope.

“Good Greek’s teams are uniquely positioned to observe and act on trafficking signs due to their direct interactions with families,” said founder and CEO of Place of Hope, Charles Bender. “Their proactive stance and comprehensive training set a new standard for industry engagement in fighting trafficking.”

To amplify the initiative, Good Greek will launch billboards across Florida and wrap a moving truck with anti-trafficking messaging. This mobile billboard will raise awareness as it travels and includes a QR code that will direct people and victims on how to get help. Place of Hope is committed to raising awareness and educating the community about human trafficking, and supports survivors through comprehensive recovery programs, which include therapy, life skills training, and on-campus foster care in a nurturing family cottage setting. To learn about recognizing trafficking signs or getting involved, go to PlaceofHope.com. Report suspected trafficking by calling the Florida Hotline at 1-855-FLA-SAFE or the National Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).