AI takes the lead: Motive launches innovative security solution for customers in Mexico

MEXICO CITY— Motive, the AI-powered Integrated Operations Platform, has announced the launch of its security solution to customers in Mexico.

The battle against cargo theft is one of the top priorities for those in the trucking industry. High rates of theft drive up costs in the industry and, in turn, will drive prices even higher for consumers who are already fighting skyrocketing costs in nearly every area. In addition to traditional cargo theft, cyber theft is also on the rise and making a negative impact in the trucking industry.

Specifically designed to solve the unique needs of businesses in Mexico, the new AI-powered security solution helps fleet operators reduce instances of theft, recover stolen goods faster, and improve driver safety.

According to a company press release, Motive’s new capabilities provide security for vehicles and cargo through a single integrated platform to detect, prevent, and respond to threats and suspicious activity. The new capabilities verify authorized drivers, immobilize the vehicle when theft is detected, alert dispatchers of emergencies, capture live video feeds, and record footage 360-degrees around the vehicle. Now organizations with the highest security standards can rely on Motive’s best-in-class AI-powered security solution to keep their vehicles, drivers, and cargo safer and more secure than ever before.

“While Mexico’s economy is experiencing massive growth, security risks are at an all time high,” said Motive General Manager, Mexico Omar Camacho. “A transport vehicle is stolen every 38 minutes and cargo theft rates are climbing, with 86% of incidents involving violence last year. Motive’s new AI-powered security offering gives organizations driving Mexico’s economic success exactly what they need to tackle these challenges and better protect their drivers and cargo.”

According to the release, the products within Motive’s security solution work together to empower customers to reduce theft and improve recovery. Products include:

Strengthen risk detection capabilities with real-time alerts: Get real-time alerts when drivers enter or leave geofenced high-risk zones with Motive’s advanced GPS system. Motive’s AI Dashcam, live streaming and Follow Mode capabilities enable dispatchers to assess risk by delivering a live stream of what’s happening on the road from the Fleet Dashboard. Available to all customers now.

Get real-time alerts when drivers enter or leave geofenced high-risk zones with Motive’s advanced GPS system. Motive’s AI Dashcam, live streaming and Follow Mode capabilities enable dispatchers to assess risk by delivering a live stream of what’s happening on the road from the Fleet Dashboard. Available to all customers now. Improve incident response with Motive Panic Button: Available to all customers later this year, the Panic Button enables drivers to discreetly alert dispatchers to emergencies and request assistance.

Available to all customers later this year, the Panic Button enables drivers to discreetly alert dispatchers to emergencies and request assistance. Respond to suspicious behavior with the Motive Engine Immobilizer featuring superior connectivity: Prevent unauthorized use of vehicles by remotely prohibiting engine starts. Featuring LTE and 2G fallback options for enhanced connectivity in remote locations, fleet managers can thwart attempted thefts and accelerate recovery. Available to all customers now.

Prevent unauthorized use of vehicles by remotely prohibiting engine starts. Featuring LTE and 2G fallback options for enhanced connectivity in remote locations, fleet managers can thwart attempted thefts and accelerate recovery. Available to all customers now. Improve cargo visibility and combat fraudulent claims with Motive’s AI-powered cameras: Motive’s AI Omnicam, the first ever AI-enabled camera built for side, rear, passenger, and cargo monitoring, paired with Motive’s market-leading AI Dashcam, captures and transmits a full 360° view of cargo and vehicles, including trailer interior and vehicle surroundings. Recorded video footage also helps customers investigate and combat potentially fraudulent claims and resolve disputes over transportation and handling of valuable cargo and goods. Available to all customers now.

Motive’s AI Omnicam, the first ever AI-enabled camera built for side, rear, passenger, and cargo monitoring, paired with Motive’s market-leading AI Dashcam, captures and transmits a full 360° view of cargo and vehicles, including trailer interior and vehicle surroundings. Recorded video footage also helps customers investigate and combat potentially fraudulent claims and resolve disputes over transportation and handling of valuable cargo and goods. Available to all customers now. Strengthen cargo monitoring with Motive Door Sensors: Identify cargo theft with door sensors that detect and alert fleet managers of any movement and enable status spot checks en route. Precise logs of trailer opening and closing help dispute resolutions and theft investigations. Available to all customers this fall.

Identify cargo theft with door sensors that detect and alert fleet managers of any movement and enable status spot checks en route. Precise logs of trailer opening and closing help dispute resolutions and theft investigations. Available to all customers this fall. Identify unauthorized vehicle use by automatically associating drivers with vehicles with Motive AI: Automatically identify unauthorized vehicle use and potential theft with the Motive Driver Identification Reader or Face Match, powered by the AI Dashcam’s driver-facing camera. If an unauthorized driver is recognized, fleet managers are immediately alerted to take swift action. Available to all customers now.

Automatically identify unauthorized vehicle use and potential theft with the Motive Driver Identification Reader or Face Match, powered by the AI Dashcam’s driver-facing camera. If an unauthorized driver is recognized, fleet managers are immediately alerted to take swift action. Available to all customers now. Prevent theft and accelerate recovery of trailers and cargo with Motive Asset Gateway Mini: With automatic driver, vehicle, and asset pairing and continuous, live visibility into asset location and telematics, dispatchers can easily verify that cargo is on the right route and traveling with an authorized vehicle. Covert installation avoids detection so customers can reduce equipment theft and recover stolen goods faster. Available to all customers now.

According to the release, Motive’s new security capabilities enter the market as Mexico continues to establish itself as a global manufacturing powerhouse and top importer to the United States. In May 2024, 675K trucks crossed the U.S. Mexico border, bringing $352.5B in goods, representing a nearly 40% increase year-over-year and all-time records for Mexico-to-U.S. imports, according to recent Motive data. Mexico imported more goods than Canada by truck for the last 22 months consecutively and Chinese imports are down 19.9% year-over-year since May 2022.

The new security solution is the latest milestone in Motive’s aggressive growth plans in the country, according to the release. The company recently opened an office in Mexico City, where General Manager Omar Camacho is building a team to deliver exceptional support and service to customers across the region, including Mexitrans Mexicana de Transporte, Global Track, Betos Trucking SA de CV, and Transcabo.