Diesel prices continue to dip

The streak continues.

For the ninth consecutive week, diesel prices fall, though this week’s drop wasn’t as drastic as the 7-cent decline of a week ago.

The national average fell by three cents from 3.555 to $3.526 per gallon.

The New England region fell sharply from $3.871 to $3.818 leading a decline of all east coach regions including approximate three cent drops from the East Coast as well as the Central Atlantic and Lower Atlantic. The latter two fell by three cents each. The Central Atlantic dropped from $3.847 to $3.810. The East Coast fell from $3.619 to $3.585.

The Lower Atlantic also fell by three cents from $3.508 to $3.479

The Midwest fell by more than four cents from $3.528 to $3.481.

The Rocky Mountain region bucked the trend going up in price per gallon from $3.567 to $3.588