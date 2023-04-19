ArcBest recognized for employing military veterans

FORT SMITH, Ark. — National supply chain logistics company ArcBest has received a VETS Indexes Employer Award, earning a 4 Star Employer designation.

According to a news release, the award recognizes 200 of the nation’s top veteran employers.

ArcBest LTL carrier ABF Freight was also highlighted in the 2023 Task Force Movement (TFM): Life-Cycle Pathway for Military and Veterans into Trucking report for its Teamsters Military Assistance Program (TMAP), which assists active-duty service members transitioning to a career in the private sector.

“ArcBest is a strong advocate of military recruiting, and we strive to be a leader in providing career opportunities that enable veterans to utilize their unique skill sets,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. “In a highly competitive environment, ArcBest has distinguished itself among others as one of the best employers nationwide for military members, and I am proud of our team’s efforts to welcome these individuals and their families into our organization.”

The VETS Indexes Employer Award recognizes the organizations that do the most to hire, retain, promote and support veterans, the news release noted.

This year, a record number of 239 organizations submitted applications and 200 received awards, which are designated as 5 star, 4 star, 3 star and recognized employers.

Recipients are selected based on their responses to VETS Indexes’ in-depth survey, which examines an employer’s policies, practices and outcomes across five categories: veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring; veteran employee development and retention; veteran-inclusive policies and culture; support for members of the National Guard and Reserves; and military spouse/family support.

The TFM launched at the White House in 2022 in support of the Biden-Harris Trucking Action Plan.

The TFM’s recently published report highlights the challenges and opportunities to connect military-adjacent personnel to career opportunities in trucking to help combat a critical labor shortage. TFM has made progress over the last year, engaging with more than 100 stakeholders and assisting hundreds of veterans and military-connected individuals with finding well-paying jobs in trucking.

The TFM report highlights the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge and Army Career Skills Programs, including ABF’s partnership with TMAP — a joint training program between the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the U.S. Army that helps service members from all branches of the military transition to careers as professional truck drivers.

As part of the program, participants, during their final weeks of enlistment, receive classroom instruction and hands-on training behind the wheel from experienced ABF drivers. Since the program’s inception in 2015, ABF has hired 775 veterans through TMAP, and the company currently employs 1,300 veterans in various roles.

“We are proud to support our nation’s heroes through several military partnerships and programs, specifically TMAP,” said Seth Runser, ABF president. “The Task Force Movement’s recognition of this program is encouraging as we continue building on our military-focused initiatives and supporting those transitioning from the military into civilian logistics careers.”