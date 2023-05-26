Arkansas Trucking Association elects new directors to board

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Trucking Association’s Board of Directors has approved changes to the board.

Ryan McDaniel, vice president of fleet operations for Walmart Transportation LLC, will replace outgoing Director Jeff Hammonds, Walmart Transportation’s vice president of logistics, who has announced his retirement, according to a news release.

McDaniel has been with the company for 23 years, working both domestic U.S. and international operations. In his current role, he is responsible for domestic transportation in the western division of the U.S.

John Pierron, senior vice president at McGriff, will serve in one of the board’s two allied positions for representatives of companies that provide services or products to the trucking industry.

Pierron will replace Aon’s Rob Kibbe, who served a two-year term on the board. Pierron is a returning director and previously served between 2007–09, representing Regions Insurance.

Jeff Loggins, president of Jonesboro-based Loggins Logistics, will continue to serve as chairman for 2023–24.

“Twenty-one leaders make up the Arkansas Trucking Association Board of Directors. These executives represent a diverse group — from a university to the world’s largest retailer to small business owners,” ATA President Shannon Newton said. “But together, they set policy on political, governmental and business issues for an organization whose member companies collectively employ more than 40,000 people in transportation and logistics.”