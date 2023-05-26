PGT Trucking, Nikola, Nucor celebrate inaugural shipment of steel using electric big rig

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Flatbed transportation company PGT Trucking Inc. has successfully delivered its inaugural shipment of low-greenhouse-gas steel via Nikola’s Class 8 battery-electric tractor from Nucor’s new Brandenburg, Kentucky, plant to a nearby fabricator as part of its sustainable shipping solutions program, a company statement announced.

To commemorate this first-ever shipment of low GHG intensity steel by a Class 8 zero-emissions truck, the companies welcomed team members, media and local officials to Nucor Brandenburg for a behind-the-scenes look at the sustainable equipment and commodities that are transforming the steel and transportation industries, a news release noted.

“PGT Trucking is proud to partner with companies like Nikola and Nucor who share a common vision and commitment to a greener future,” said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking president. “We are confident that these relationships will help guide PGT’s Future of Flatbed® initiatives, allowing us to reach our goal of a 35% reduction in emissions of our company-owned equipment by the year 2025.”

Participants heard formal presentations from Troian; Nikola Global Head, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Development Jason Roycht; Nucor Executive Vice President of Plate and Structural Products Al Behr; and Nucor Steel Brandenburg General Manager Johnny Jacobs.

Attendees were then taken on a guided and interactive tour of the Nikola Class 8 battery-electric semi-truck and charging station.

“For more than five decades, Nucor has been built on the sustainable model of producing steel with a low carbon footprint,” Behr said. “Even though we are one of the cleanest steelmakers in the world, we know we need to continue to lower our greenhouse gas intensity. This partnership with PGT and Nikola is just one example of the innovative ways Nucor is working to reduce its carbon emissions.”

Nucor has installed charging stations at multiple mills, including Brandenburg, to enable the use of battery-electric flatbed trucks.

According to the news release, it is estimated that a short-haul delivery made using this truck will reduce carbon emissions by 40% and create a 20% savings in energy cost, per trip.

According to a study by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, if 50% of the heavy-duty regional haul tractors were replaced with battery-electric trucks, the industry could save an estimated 29.4 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

“Nikola is proud to partner with PGT Trucking to play a role in Nucor’s inaugural shipment of low GHG intensity steel with our Class 8 Tre battery-electric truck,” Roycht said. “This level of teamwork between product manufacturer, transportation provider, and vehicle manufacturer is exactly what it will take to evolve the industry to zero-emission trucking. We look forward to continuing this journey with PGT Trucking and Nucor.”

“By aligning our business objectives with those of our customers, PGT is advancing the transportation industry to move more freight in an efficient and environmentally clean manner,” Troian added.