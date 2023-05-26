Video shows tanker truck crashing into South Carolina school bus, injuring 18

GILBERT, S.C. — A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday, May 25, in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least 17 children and one adult were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, the hospital told WIS-TV.

There was no immediate information on their conditions or the cause of the crash.

A nearby surveillance camera caught the moment of impact. Video shows the bus’s rear end catapulting into the air and spinning around as the truck t-bones it.

The bus passengers were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High schools.

Gilbert is about 30 miles (49 km) southwest of South Carolina’s capital of Columbia.

