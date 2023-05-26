RadioNemo devoting weekend programming to Memorial Day

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — Radio Nemo of North America is planning an entire weekend of programming dedicated to observing Memorial Day.

Both The Dave Nemo Show and Dave Nemo Weekends on SiriusXM 146 Road Dog Trucking have assembled a lineup of guests to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, according to a news release.

“The true meaning of Memorial Day can get lost in the three-day weekend,” Nemo said. “So, we are honoring those fallen heroes throughout the four days. I agree with the late Senator Daniel Inouye that this should be the one national day that stands on its own as a solemn reflection on the cost of saving American democracy.”

These shows will be produced in conjunction with FASTPORT, whose Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award nomination process concludes at the end of June.

The show promises a diverse lineup that includes veterans, executives, authors and members of the transportation industry.

“Those guests will discuss the meaning of the holiday, the events that surround it and the opportunities it presents,” the news release noted.

It all takes place at 6-10 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Friday, May 26, through Memorial Day on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking.

The special programming begins at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Friday with Nemo speaking with author Craig Nelson about his new history book “V is for Victory: Franklin Roosevelt’s American Revolution and the Triumph of World War II.”

The author will discuss with host Jimmy Mac the story of FDR’s “great debate” with aviator Charles Lindbergh over America’s isolation on the eve of Pearl Harbor.

Nelson’s tale from America’s past will push the programming into Saturday’s Dave Nemo Weekends. The first day will see co-hosts Mac and Lindsay Lawler welcome a collection of guests who have made a career dedicated to honoring the dead by serving the living.

Saturday, May 27, begins at 7 a.m. with the arrival of Wreaths Across America’s Executive Director Karen Worcester talking with Mac and Lawler about her organization’s commitment to not only its annual event at Arlington National Cemetery but its continued commitment to Gold Star Families.

Retired Colonel Adam Rocke stops by at 8 a.m. to tell listeners about not only his career of creating civilian networks for service members but also his own personal memories of his tour of duty.

At 9 a.m., the show welcomes veteran Sarah Lee whose own personal struggles resulted in the creation of Waypoint Vets, an organization dedicated to facilitating adventure to help veterans in their personal recoveries.

Sunday, May 28, will feature a mix of the holiday’s meaning in the past, present and future.

Friend of the show, author Justin Martin, will be on air at 7 a.m. to examine his works “A Fierce Glory: Antietam–The Desperate Battle that Saved Lincoln and Doomed Slavery” and “Rebel Souls: Walt Whitman and America’s First Bohemians.”

Martin will use those books as examples of how we use history to honor the memory of the dead.

At 8 a.m., CEO of Sierra Delta BJ Ganem arrives to tell the tale of his non-profit along with his participation as captain of The Wounded Warrior Football Team. Sunday will conclude with FASTPORT President Brad Bentley explaining his organization’s mission to veterans and the details around the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award.

Finally, Memorial Day itself will see Mac join Nemo as they welcome veterans and those dedicated to their assistance.

Commander Daniel O’Hara touches down at 7 a.m. to discuss his career as pilot with TOP GUN instruction and over 5,100 flight hours with 700 carrier arrested landings.

He will be followed at 8 a.m. by a special edition of The Recruiters Round Table as KL Breeden and Sons discuss the company’s special programs for veterans.

Memorial Day’s concluding hour features veteran Beau Higgins sharing a tale of courage, sacrifice and loss followed by restaurateur Bruce McDonald sharing his passion project: the Remembered Light exhibit.

“While the weekend’s focus is, of course, on those no longer with us, we want to remind our trucking audience, many of whom are veterans, that the best way we can honor the dead is with a continued commitment to those who remain,” Mac said.

Nemo concluded: “Through the decades, we’ve always had special programming on Memorial Day. This year, Jimmy Mac is going all out to spread awareness and interest in a holiday whose true meaning is often overlooked. Our guests through our “four-day weekend” are all dedicated to the preservation of respect, gratitude and reverence towards those who gave all.”