Schneider honors nearly 200 drivers with safe driver awards

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Through this year’s annual recognition program, Schneider National Inc. is honoring nearly 200 drivers who have achieved exceptional safety-related career milestones.

An April 25 statement from Schneider notes, “These responsible professionals exemplify safety excellence, serving thousands of customers across millions of miles without a single preventable accident.”

Schneider’s annual recognition program celebrates drivers who have earned Million Mile Driver Awards, Consecutive Safe Driving Awards and earned induction into the company’s Haul of Fame.

The Million Mile Driver Award is earned by Schneider drivers who have transported freight over 1 million miles and remained accident free. Safe miles accumulate annually based on shipment miles driven without preventable accidents. In 2023, 92 drivers either joined the ranks or reached a new milestone, including the five who reached the impressive mark of four million safe miles.

This year, five drivers achieved a notable milestone: 4 million safe driving miles. To put this achievement into perspective: Together these four drivers have circumnavigated the globe more than 800 times. These accomplished drivers now join an exclusive group of only a dozen others who previously reached this significant milestone in the company’s history.

Additionally, 82 drivers earned Schneider’s Consecutive Safe Driving Award by remaining accident-free for a milestone number of years. This award recognizes drivers who have reached at least 10 consecutive years without a preventable accident; the award is given for each five-year increment thereafter.

Drivers who have accumulated 3 million safe driving miles or 20 consecutive years of safe driving without a preventable accident earn the exclusive honor of being added to Schneider’s Haul of Fame. To permanently honor the recipients, plaques with their names are installed on the Haul of Fame wall at Schneider’s corporate business center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. This year, 32 drivers met the criteria for the first time or had their plaques updated to reflect a higher-level award.

“Whether they’re first-time award recipients or seasoned safe driving award winners, we appreciate each driver’s dedication to our values,” said Mark Rourke, president and CEO of Schneider.

“In particular, we commend Jon Shackleford, Michael Barnette, Daniel Dailey, Curt Fields and Wayne Lovinella, who each achieved an astounding 4 million safe driving miles,” he said. “Drivers serve as ambassadors of both Schneider and the customers we represent, and these superstars represent excellence in action.”

As of the end of 2023, nearly 1,000 of Schneiders active company drivers have earned either the Million Mile Driver Award or the Consecutive Safe Driving Award. For more information about Schneider’s safety initiatives, click here.