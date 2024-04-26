3 drivers honored as TCA’s 2024 Highway Angels of the Year

For the first time since the 1997 inception of the program in 1997, not just one, but three drivers were honored as the 2024 TCA Highway Angels of the Year. Each driver was selected because of their selfless acts of heroism and caring for others in times of crisis while on the road.

TCA Highway Angel sponsors EpicVue and Northland Insurance introduced this year’s winners during the association’s annual convention in Nashville.

This year’s TCA Highway Angels of the Year are:

Tony Blunnie, Knight Transportation

Blunnie was recognized for rescuing a driver who was trapped in her vehicle following a crash. He was able to extract her from the wreckage just moments before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Dawna Jacobsen, Erb Transport

When a boy on a snowmobile was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a snowy road in Northern Ontario, Canada, Jacobsen used her truck to shield the boy from further injury.

Terry Reavis, Maverick Transportation LLC

Reavis put his experience as a first responder to work, rescuing three children and providing aid to an injured woman after a pickup truck, which was driving erratically, T-boned an SUV.

During the awards presentation, the drivers received a standing ovation from the audience.

Each driver will receive a complimentary EpicVue satellite TV package that includes a 24-inch flat-screen TV, a DVR, and a one-year subscription to over 100 channels of DIRECTV programming, including premium channels such as HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, and the NFL Sunday Ticket.

To find out more about the TCA Highway Angel program, which is sponsored by EpicVue, Northland Insurance, and DriverFacts, visit highwayangel.org.