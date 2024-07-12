Trucker’s quick action earns TCA Highway Angel award

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Roy Chandler from Rockport, Texas, is named as a recipient of the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Highway Angel award. Chandler is a Diamon Transportation System, Inc. driver in Racine, Wisconsin.

Chandler, a second-generation truck driver for 37 years, has received this award after he provided a helping hand to a woman who he witnessed rear-ending a semi-truck.

The day of this occurrence was in the late afternoon of April 20, 2024, in Morris County, Texas, on Interstate 30 in heavy rain conditions. At the same time, he witnessed a young woman speed past him in the left lane despite visibility being extremely low. He then witnessed the same young woman attempt to merge back into the right lane. The heavy weather conditions caused water to spray onto the windshields of vehicles, which prevented her from seeing another semi-truck in the lane she was merging into, causing her to crash into the back end of the semi and flip multiple times into a median.

“She hit the back tire, and the momentum of her tire going forward, and his tire just launched her into midair,” Chandler said. “She went up about 20 feet into mid-air.”

Upon seeing this, Chandler immediately pulled to the side of the highway and ran to help the woman. He found her responsive with minor injuries but trapped in her car. He also checked on the shaken truck driver, who complained of dizziness. He called 911 to report the accident and stayed with both drivers until emergency services arrived. Chandler remained on the scene until a state trooper arrived, and he provided the trooper with his dashcam footage of the accident.

Thinking back on why he stopped to help both crash victims, Chandler said, “It’s always what we’re supposed to do. As a Christian and as a truck driver, I’m supposed to help wherever I can. To me, it was just another day at work.”

Since the program was first incepted in 1997, and with the continued support from sponsors, almost 1,500 professional truck drivers have been recognized as Highway Angels. These angels have displayed exemplary kindness, courtesy, and courage throughout their careers.

The TCA Highway Angels website can be accessed at https://www.truckload.org/highway-angel/.