DAT's Gear Up promotion gives truckers automatic upgrades to their DAT One subscription for a limited time 

By Bruce Guthrie -
DAT’s Gear Up promotion gives truckers automatic upgrades to their DAT One subscription for a limited time 
BEAVERTON, Ore. — DAT Freight & Analytics  announced enhanced incentives it calls “the DAT Gear Up event,” which, according to a recent media release automatically upgrades DAT One carrier customers to the next tier up from their existing subscription package for a limited time at no additional cost.

The promotion lasts from July 23 to October 23, 2024.

“With the freight market heating up, we’re giving every carrier customer a DAT One upgrade for a limited time,” said Jeff Hopper, Chief Marketing Officer at DAT. “We want to give our customers the chance to test drive our top tools and take their businesses to the next level.”

DAT offers five subscription tiers for carriers, each with an expanding set of features to support truckers at any stage of their business:

  • DAT One Standard, with unlimited searching and truck posting;
  • DAT One Enhanced, adding broker credit scores, load counts by state, and 30-day average lane rates;
  • DAT One Pro, with DAT’s TriHaul Routing tool, Canadian loads, 15-day average lane rates, and DAT Assurance payment support;
  • DAT One Select, with DAT iQ’s Market Conditions tool and live load board results; and
  • DAT One Office, with features for mid-sized and large fleets including contract lane rate information and the DAT LaneMakers tool.

The DAT One Mobile app is included in all subscriptions.

