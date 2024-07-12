Arpin International Group reappoints of Mark J. Burchell as chairman

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Arpin International Group recently announced that Mark J. Burcell, the company’s VP of Global Sales and Business Development, has been reappointed Chairman of the International Federation of International Furniture Removers’ (FIDI) Quality Supervisory Committee (FQSC).

As chairman, Burcell will convene and manage quarterly formal meetings between the FQSC and the FIDI Quality Coordination Centre leadership team in Belgium. His professional board experience has prepared him for this position, and he has the necessary skills to succeed. He was also initially elected to the FQSC during the organization’s conference in 2018 and has been its Chairman for the last two years.

“I am deeply honored to be re-appointed as Chairman of the FIDI Quality Supervisory Committee,” said Burchell, his enthusiasm for the role evident. He continued, “I find great joy in this role on several levels. Firstly, I sincerely appreciate the hard work of the Coordination Centre, and I relish the interaction with John Prooij, the leader of the FIDI Quality team. Moreover, I enjoy the camaraderie with my fellow committee members and the discussions with affiliate members worldwide. The global nature of FIDI and its members creates a worldwide network of like-minded companies that all support each other. I am pleased to report that relatively few audit-related issues require arbitration, allowing us to focus our time on the progression of our quality systems, standards, programs, and processes.”

“It is vital for a membership organization like FIDI to have structured input from its affiliates, particularly when this concerns FIDI’s mandatory Quality Programs,” said FIDI’s Secretary General, Jesse van Sas. “Mark Burchell and his FQSC colleagues, thanks to their long experience in moving and relocation services, serve this role excellently, thus supporting the organization’s strategic vision. It reassures the broad membership that the supervision over the FIDI Quality Certifications is in the hands of their peers.”