Arkansas Trucking Association installs new chairman, director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — John Culp and Ross Hoover have been elected as the new chairman and director, respectively, of the Arkansas Trucking Association (ATA).

The election was held at the ATA’s annual conference on May 8-10 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Culp, who is currently serving as the president of Maverick Transportation since 2016, is also serving a term as chair on the board of the Truckload Carriers Association.

“Jeff has offered leadership, friendship and encouragement throughout the last two years while we faced economic, regulatory and supply chain challenges,” said ATA President Shannon Newton. “We thank him for sharing his passion for the industry with us. We look forward to working with John Culp to continue promoting, protecting and serving the trucking community in Arkansas.”

Hoover currently holds the general manager position at Rush Truck Centers. He is a former chairman of ATA’s Maintenance & Technology Council (MTC) and has served as chairman of the truck technician committee for the Arkansas Technician Championship. He is also a leader in MTC’s two committees: The Technician Curriculum Advisory Committee and the Carl Tapp Memorial Scholarship, which support the future technician workforce.

ATA’s board of directors includes 21 executives who have full-time careers at various carriers and allied companies.

“Arkansas has a storied history of trucking companies who have not only shaped the industry in our state but also in our country,” Culp said in his remarks during the conference. “I am proud to be part of Team Arkansas Trucking and can assure you our board of directors and staff will continue to work diligently to serve you and represent our industry.”