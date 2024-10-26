Arpin International Group wins 2024 Cartus Commitment to Excellence Platinum Award

WEST WARWICK, R.I. – Arpin International Group has received the Cartus 2024 Commitment to Excellence Platinum Award in the International Moving Services category for its its top-tier global service provider network for delivering exceptional service to customers and clients worldwide.

“Our supplier partners are true leaders in their fields, demonstrating professionalism, innovation, a strong work ethic, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence. We are proud to have such a remarkable network supporting Cartus,” said Tina Frausto, vice president of Transformation and Supply Chain. “When it comes to serving our clients and their relocating families, Arpin International Group consistently delivers the highest standard of excellence, and I want to congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition.”

According to a company media release, the award was presented virtually on Oct, at the Cartus Corporation’s Global Network Conference. The award is the highest award a supplier can achieve through service performance and recognizes a supplier’s measurable commitment to excellence and is presented to Global Network service providers who have distinguished themselves by achieving critical performance metrics.

“We are truly honored to receive the Commitment to Excellence Platinum Award from Cartus,” said Stephen Crooks, senior vice president of Arpin. “This recognition highlights our steadfast commitment to delivering excellence, fostering innovation, and working together to bring outstanding value to our customers and stakeholders. We sincerely thank Cartus for their trust and support and look forward to strengthening our partnership in the future,” said Senior Vice President Stephen Crooks of Arpin International Group.”

According to the release, Arpin’s commitment to continuous improvement in business productivity and streamlined operations is driven by a dedication to exceptional customer service. By freeing up staff capacity, customer service personnel can focus on what matters most: building deeper connections with customers, ensuring seamless shipment management and enhancing work/life balance.

“With less time spent on inefficient processes, we dedicate more energy to improving our services, refining our processes, and ultimately delivering a superior customer experience,” Arpin said in the release. “This freedom allows us to go above and beyond in serving our customers. Arpin International Group is proud to be a part of the Cartus Global Network and receive this prestigious recognition.”