Driver of semi injured, cited in Iowa crash

UNION COUNTY, Iowa — According to a report from KSOM radio, the driver of a semi truck hauling corn suffered injuries when the rig went out of control and caught fire in a ditch in Union County.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office stated the accident happened on Thursday at 4:40 p.m. on Redwood Avenue and 220th Street. Authorities say 55-year-old Mark Becker of Tingley was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Becker was traveling on Redwood Avenue, lost control of the semi trailer entered the ditch, rolled, and ejected Becker.
Authorities ticketed Mark Becker for failure to maintain control and operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The Sheriff’s Office issued David Cheers, the owner of the semi, a ticket for permitting an unauthorized person to drive.
