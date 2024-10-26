No injuries reported in train versus semi accident in North Dakota

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — No injuries were reported in an accident last week involving a train and semi truck.
The Cass County Sheriff stated on their social media page that around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 24, the CCSO responded to the collision between the truck and train at an uncontrolled railroad crossing near the intersection of 164th Ave. SE and Co Rd 10, located just east of Mapleton, N.D.
Deputies say the Initial investigation determined that the semi was traveling southbound on 164th Ave SE when it neared the railroad crossing. The driver of the vehicle proceeded through the crossing, at which time the westbound train struck the trailer portion of the vehicle.
“Fortunately, no injuries were sustained as a result of the crash,” CCSO stated. “There was no train derailment, and the crash resulted in property damage only.”
CCSO stated that the 27-year-old driver of the semi-tractor trailer was issued a citation for failure to stop at a railroad crossing.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.