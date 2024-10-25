17 injured after big rig collides with car and school bus

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — More than a dozen students were injured Tuesday when a big rig rear-ended their school bus in Stanislaus County, according to a report from ABC10 in California.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 17 students were hurt just before 7 a.m. on Crows Landing Road, north of El Katrina Lane.

CHP stated that at approximately 6:48 a.m., the CHP in Modesto received a call of a traffic collision involving a school bus on Crows Landing Road, north of El Katrina Lane.

According to a social media post from CHP, the bus was stopped northbound on Crows Landing with its flashing red lights and stop sign activated. A driver of a Honda sedan stopped at a safe distance behind the bus,”per California law.”

“The driver of a big rig combination failed to notice the stoped vehicles ahead and the front of their combination struck the rear of the sedan before striking the left rear of the bus,” CHP stated. “All 17 elementary-aged students sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Luckily, none were transported from the scene. The driver of the Honda and combination were both transported to local area hospitals with minor injuries.”