TheTrucker.com
The Nation

17 injured after big rig collides with car and school bus

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   17 injured after big rig collides with car and school bus
Reading Time: < 1 minute
17 injured after big rig collides with car and school bus
Seventeen were injured when a semi collided with a car and school bus in California. (COURTESY OF CHP)

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — More than a dozen students were injured Tuesday when a big rig rear-ended their school bus in Stanislaus County, according to a report from ABC10 in California.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 17 students were hurt just before 7 a.m. on Crows Landing Road, north of El Katrina Lane.

CHP stated that at approximately 6:48 a.m., the CHP in Modesto received a call of a traffic collision involving a school bus on Crows Landing Road, north of El Katrina Lane.

According to a social media post from CHP, the bus was stopped northbound on Crows Landing with its flashing red lights and stop sign activated. A driver of a Honda sedan stopped at a safe distance behind the bus,”per California law.”

“The driver of a big rig combination failed to notice the stoped vehicles ahead and the front of their combination struck the rear of the sedan before striking the left rear of the bus,” CHP stated. “All 17 elementary-aged students sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Luckily, none were transported from the scene. The driver of the Honda and combination were both transported to local area hospitals with minor injuries.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE