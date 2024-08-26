TheTrucker.com
Business Owner-Operator Survival Guide Truck Driving Job News

ATRI asks trucking industry members to rank their top concerns

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessOwner-Operator Survival GuideTruck Driving Job News   >   ATRI asks trucking industry members to rank their top concerns
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ATRI asks trucking industry members to rank their top concerns
ATRI is asking industry members to participate in its annual survey on industry concerns to give drivers an opportunity to make their needs known.

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the trucking industry’s not-for-profit research organization, is asking for industry workers to participate in the newly-launched 2024 Top Industry Issues Survey.  

“For the past two decades, the industry has relied on the annual Top Industry Issues Survey to highlight the challenges facing our nation’s supply chain,” said Andrew Boyle, Boyle Transportation co-president. “ATRI’s research provides an opportunity for thousands of trucking industry professionals, from drivers to executives, to weigh in on the most critical topics that affect our day-to-day operations and collectively decide on the best strategies for addressing each.” 

According to a media release, the annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with potential strategies for addressing each issue. Now in its 20th year, ATRI’s annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides insights into how critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. The report also allows trucking stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.  

 “Every year ATRI’s annual survey gives drivers an opportunity to make our collective concerns known,” said  Chevelle Walker, an America’s Road Team Captain and professional truck driver for Werner Enterprises. “Whether your top challenge is truck parking, driver compensation, detention, traffic congestion or something else, this is your chance to bring those issues to light. Please take a few minutes to complete the online survey and encourage your peers to do so also.”   

The results of the 2024 survey will be released October 12 as part of the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition to be held in Nashville, Tennessee. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to complete the 2024 survey available by clicking here. The survey will remain open through September 27. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE