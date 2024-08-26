ATRI asks trucking industry members to rank their top concerns

WASHINGTON — The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the trucking industry’s not-for-profit research organization, is asking for industry workers to participate in the newly-launched 2024 Top Industry Issues Survey.

“For the past two decades, the industry has relied on the annual Top Industry Issues Survey to highlight the challenges facing our nation’s supply chain,” said Andrew Boyle, Boyle Transportation co-president. “ATRI’s research provides an opportunity for thousands of trucking industry professionals, from drivers to executives, to weigh in on the most critical topics that affect our day-to-day operations and collectively decide on the best strategies for addressing each.”

According to a media release, the annual survey asks trucking industry stakeholders to rank the top issues of concern for the industry along with potential strategies for addressing each issue. Now in its 20th year, ATRI’s annual analysis not only ranks the issues overall but also provides insights into how critical topics are ranked differently by motor carriers and professional drivers. The report also allows trucking stakeholders to monitor issues over time to better understand which issues are rising, or falling, in criticality.

“Every year ATRI’s annual survey gives drivers an opportunity to make our collective concerns known,” said Chevelle Walker, an America’s Road Team Captain and professional truck driver for Werner Enterprises. “Whether your top challenge is truck parking, driver compensation, detention, traffic congestion or something else, this is your chance to bring those issues to light. Please take a few minutes to complete the online survey and encourage your peers to do so also.”

The results of the 2024 survey will be released October 12 as part of the American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition to be held in Nashville, Tennessee. Industry stakeholders are encouraged to complete the 2024 survey available by clicking here. The survey will remain open through September 27.