Halo Connect helps drivers access tire health from app 

HAYWARD, Calif. — Aperia Technologies Inc., a provider in tire management solutions for medium and heavy-duty truck fleets, has announced its integration with Geotab’s unique open platform and SDK, to provide Halo Connect on the Geotab Marketplace.

“With Halo Connect integrated, drivers can access their tire health data directly from the Geotab Drive app without pairing to a gateway or downloading a new application,” the company said in a media release. “The add-in feature seamlessly links the vehicle to the corresponding tire health data. Therefore, drivers can conveniently receive tire health information in the same place where they log driving hours, conduct pre-trip inspections, and confirm vehicle health.”

According to the release, the Halo Connect add-in simplifies and streamlines pre-trip tire pressure inspections down to one click in the Geotab Drive app, saving valuable time. In addition, tire health alerts are sent directly to the driver’s device when they have push notifications enabled. The fleet manager retains control of driver permissions and the ability to send customized messages to drivers. This targeted messaging allows the fleet to send the correct information promptly with actionable steps to drivers alongside crucial alerts.

“The integration improves the driver’s experience with tire and vehicle health,” the company said. “Consequently, fleets can ensure compliance and close the loop on issues efficiently and effectively. The Halo Connect add-in is available on the Geotab Drive app only to Halo Connect subscribers.”