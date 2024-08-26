TheTrucker.com
Averitt taps Brown as Director of Marketing and Communications  

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt has announced that Brad Brown will take on an expanded role as director of marketing and communications. (Photo courtesy of Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt has announced the appointment of Cookeville native Brad Brown to director of marketing and communications.   

“We’re thrilled to have Brad take on this expanded role,” said Kent Williams, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Averitt. “Brad’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in reinforcing our culture and beliefs. We’re confident that under his leadership, our Marketing and Communications team will continue to excel.”   

According to the release, Brown was already leading a team of associates who are responsible for internal communications, customer marketing, branding and engagement, recruitment marketing, training, social media and digital media for Averitt. Brown will now also take a lead role in the company’s associate recruiting efforts.  

Brown has spent his entire 25-year Averitt career with the company’s Marketing and Communications team.  

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

