Autonomous truck developer Stack AV forms safety advisory council

PITTSBURGH — Stack AV announced Dec. 20, 2023, that it has formed a Safety Advisory Council to provide strategic guidance and external oversight to the company’s business practices and standards, particularly relating to enhancing safety in the trucking industry.

A developer of autonomous trucking solutions, Stack AV also published its inaugural Voluntary Safety Self-Assessment (VSSA), which outlines the company’s initiatives to hold itself to high safety standards and commitment to be transparent with the general public, regulators, and other stakeholders in its efforts to do so.

“Safety must be at the core of company culture and embodied by all employees. It is absolutely essential to success,” said Robert Sumwalt, a member of the council.” Stack AV is committed to safety in all it does. Upholding this commitment is key to ensuring that Stack AV remains at the forefront of developing and implementing safety practices as the company scales and executes on its important mission.”

Sumwalt noted that, by forming the council and publishing its safety assessment, Stack AV shows its commitment to safety.

“Safety forms the very foundation of Stack AV,” said Bryan Salesky, CEO of Stack AV.

“Our world-class Safety Advisory Council will provide strategic guidance and oversight, leveraging their decades of experience and deep industry expertise,” Salesky continued. “Our commitment to safety is further demonstrated by the publication of our inaugural Voluntary Safety Self-Assessment. An important first step in an iterative process, we welcome public feedback to ensure we have our finger on the pulse of industry-leading safety practices and procedures.”

The Safety Advisory Council is composed of independent, third-party experts that offer decades of experience in security, safety practice and transportation technology. Members include:

Robert Sumwalt, executive director of the Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University and former Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board;

Annette Sandberg: principal and CEO at TransSafe Consulting, former administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and former deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration;

David Kelly: vice president of government solutions at Acusensus and former acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration;

Christopher “Todd” Doss, senior managing director at Guidepost Solutions and former assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and

Don Osterberg, former senior vice president of safety, security, driver training and regulatory compliance for Schneider.

To read Stack AV’s VSSA, click here.