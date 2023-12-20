HDA Truck Pride adds Bayview Group, expands into Canada’s Atlantic region

ST. LOUIS — HDA Truck Pride is expanding its presence in Atlantic Canada with the addition of the Bayview Group, which has 10 locations serving the commercial truck industry in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. HDA Truck Pride announced the move in mid-December.

A second-generation, family-owned business, the Bayview Group has served the region for more than 50 years. The company was founded in 1972 by Mike Nagle Sr., who led the company for the next 22 years. When he stepped down in 1994, his then-26-year-old son, Mike Nagle Jr., picked up the reins and is still leading the company today.

“People and community lie at the heart of HDA Truck Pride,” said Tina Hubbard, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride.

“The Nagle family’s remarkable dedication of over 50 years to both the trucking industry and the community of Atlantic Canada resonates deeply,” she continued. “We are enthusiastic about championing the Bayview Group as they continue to grow in the next chapter of their journey.”

Nagle Jr.’s sons, Adam and Chris, are expected to continue the Bayview Group’s history of family involvement and values, according to a company statement.