Averitt opens new service center in Dothan, Alabama

By Dana Guthrie -
Averitt opens new service center in Dothan, Alabama
Averitt opens new Dothan, Ala. Service Center featuring a slew of new amenities. (Photo courtesy Averitt)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. —  Averitt has completed its new service center in the Dothan, Ala. area featuring enhancing capacity, security and associated amenities. 

 According to a company press release, the facility will open Jan. 10.

“Compared to the previous location in Dothan, the new service center features over three times the previous dock space, expanded parking for more than 200 trailers and increased office space to support operational needs,” the release said. “Enhanced security measures include electric fencing, motion-sensor lighting, a security badge system for all doors, and automatic gates equipped with advanced cameras. “ 

Additional improvements include the installation of a Driver Support Center, which features amenities for over-the-road drivers like laundry equipment, a workout area and a lounge; a dedicated conference room, and an upgraded dock operational hub. These enhancements support the operational needs of associates while improving functionality across the facility. 

Averitt’s new service center is located at 4261 Mance Newton Rd, Midland City, Ala. 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

