Averitt expands, renovates 3 key locations

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Transportation and supply chain company Averitt has been busy with several expansions and renovations at its Mid-Tennessee locations.

Recently completed work has brought Averitt’s Nashville service center to a span of 42 acres, including more than 500 truck parking spaces and 162 dock doors that accommodate 190 drivers and more than 300 associates, according to a news release.

“Our commitment to our facilities is a direct investment, not just in our own network, but also in our customers’ success,” said Joe Paul Tackett, Averitt’s Nashville Service Center director. During this time of change, Averitt also moved its Nashville-area distribution and fulfillment operation into a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee. “This new location is expansive and features approximately 280,000 square feet of enclosed freight storage and inventory management space,” according to the news release. In addition, Averitt also moved its On-Tour Logistics operation into a 90,000-square-foot warehouse.

