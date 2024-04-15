Banyan Technology now offering ocean and air container tracking

CLEVELAND — Banyan Technology recently announced that it has begun a strategic partnership with GoComet to enhance ocean and air tracking and freight spend management for its clients.

“We are excited to announce this strategic partnership that represents a valuable advancement in freight management solutions. By integrating our ‘LIVE Connect’ freight execution software with the capabilities of an AI-powered transportation visibility platform, we are raising the standards for real-time ocean and air tracking and freight spend management,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan Tech. “This partnership enables our clients to achieve unparalleled transparency, efficiency and control over their shipping operations.”

GoComet offers clients visibility and shipment monitoring on a single dashboard, which allows Banyan’s clients the benefit of having real-time visibility with live updates on their container movement across all ocean and air shipments, according to a news release.

Banyan clients can also use data science and advanced machine learning intelligence to automate shipment tracking and better manage their freight spending.

“This GoComet partnership means Banyan’s clients will enjoy real-time visibility and live updates beyond OTR shipping. Leveraging the expanded capabilities afforded with AI-powered visibility provides Banyan clients with a competitive advantage in the market and an enhanced level of customer support and quality control,” said Rick Chappel, COO of Banyan.