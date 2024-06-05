Banyan Technology receives transportation industry accolades

CLEVELAND — Banyan Technology, a provider of over-the-road (OTR) freight execution software, has been recognized for its innovation, customer service and support.

Inbound Logistics’ annual selection of the Top 100 Technology Providers honors companies offering technology solutions designed to solve transportation, logistics and supply chain challenges, and whose customer successes are well-documented supporting product innovation, according to a news release.

Banyan was also named Strategic Partner of the Year by freight forwarding client RIM Logistics. RIM acknowledged Banyan’s role in helping them increase their domestic less-than-load freight services by nearly 90%. Banyan’s in-house Client Growth Services program supports growing 3PLs in their prospecting and sales efforts for new OTR business.

“We are excited to be recognized for our technology and strategic partnerships within the industry,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “Our patented LIVE Connect platform continues to set industry standards by enhancing OTR freight operations, providing our clients with unmatched efficiencies. I appreciate the work of our dedicated team and support of our valued clients, whose trust and collaboration make these advancements possible.”

The news release notes that Banyan’s recent accolades are a result of the continuous innovations to its LIVE Connect software, “which improves clients’ OTR shipping operations by diversifying mode options and ensuring every shipment is optimized for cost, time and quality.”

“We are excited to present Banyan Technology with our 2023 Strategic Vendor Award. Banyan has proven that they can bring both valuable ideas to the table, as well as execute them,” said Jason Steinke, executive vice president at RIM. “With nearshoring being real in North America, Banyan has helped RIM grow exponentially in the Canada, US, and Mexico markets. Banyan is a true partner that has similar visions to our own. We sincerely appreciate what they have already helped us accomplish and that they continue to be overly excited about our future growth together!”