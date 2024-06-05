Clean Energy bringing renewable natural gas to Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Clean Energy Fuels Corp. recently announced a significant increase in its renewable natural gas (RNG) footprint as it opened two additional stations in San Bernadino and Perris in Southern California.

The addition of these stations will assist more fleets by reducing their carbon emissions and decarbonizing their operations, according to a news release.

The decision to place the locations near warehouse hubs and key commercial transportation corridors will help Clean Energy expand its fueling infrastructure nationwide by providing RNG to heavy-duty trucks and other fleet vehicles to better the environment.

“These station openings come at an opportune time as the demand for RNG continues to grow now that the highly anticipated Cummins’ X15N is available. There’s a growing realization that the other much-hyped technologies aren’t living up to their promises of availability, fueling infrastructure or cost of ownership,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. The RNG solution is here and now, providing fleets with incredible emissions reductions affordably. Clean Energy now has an even more accessible and reliable fueling network from the Ports of Long Beach and LA to the Inland Empire.”

The San Bernadino location covers 6.4 acres near Interstates 215 and 10.

Its amenities include four fast-fill lanes for quick and easy in-and-out fueling. The Perris location covers three acres and is located off the 215 freeway, bringing convenience to fleets traveling through the area. Its amenities include two fast-fill lanes.

Clean Energy manages more than 600 stations throughout the U.S. and Canada, 200 of which provide tractor-trailer access.

These stations are strategically situated to facilitate easy RNG access for fleets engaged in goods transportation.