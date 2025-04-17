Bee Maps launches Beekeeper: Smarter vehicle intelligence for the real world

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Bee Maps is announcing the launch of Beekeeper, a new AI application paired with the Bee LTE device that helps businesses turn their vehicles into a source of real-time insight and location awareness.

“We didn’t set out to build just another camera system,” said Ariel Seidman, CEO and co-founder of Bee Maps. “We built Beekeeper by riding with drivers and listening to what operations teams actually need. They don’t want more footage — they want answers. So we focused on making a system that sees the road, understands it, and delivers real intelligence without all the noise.”

According to a company press release, Beekeeper replaces the need for outdated, bulky dashboards and intrusive, glorified “nanny cams.” Instead, it gives you a live, simple view of what’s happening across your vehicles — using AI to highlight what matters and ignore what doesn’t.

“With Beekeeper, companies can see where their vehicles are, understand what’s slowing them down and flag risks as they happen,” the company said. “The Bee device captures and processes video and location data on the edge — no manual reviewing, no lag, no bloat.”

Beekeeper also taps into Bee Maps’ deep spatial intelligence engine. That means it’s not just about tracking movement — it understands street-level conditions like detours, blind intersections, weigh station delays, complex last-mile delivery spots and more. The result provides smarter deliveries, safer routes and fewer surprises, according to the release.

Beekeeper Breakdown

Chat-Based Interface. Just ask: “Which trucks were near JFK yesterday?” or “Is the weigh station open?” No training needed. It works like a conversation.

Live Vehicle Tracking and History. See where every vehicle is now, where it’s been and how it got there — no need to dig through multiple apps or tools.

Real-Time AI Event Detection. Automatically detects swerving, speeding, harsh braking, and other risky behaviors — so you know what’s happening, when it matters.

Instant Visual Feedback. Request a visual snapshot from any vehicle — online or offline — to get full context fast.

Auto-Generated Reports. Get simple summaries and charts showing key insights — miles driven, safety events, idling and more. No fluff. Just signal.

More Information

For more information about the Beekeeper AI Application, see the launch blog here. Click here to read more about why Beekeeper was built and the value of an AI-built approach.

To learn more, including fleet pricing, visit beemaps.com/bee/fleets.