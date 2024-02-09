Bestpass announces new integrated feature with Geotab

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass and Geotab have partnered to give users access to toll data and reporting tools that will be available in their Geotab account.

Geotab provides telematics to more than 50,000 customers in about 160 countries.

According to a news release, the integration “will allow fleets and owner-operators the ability to gain new insight into toll activity to more effectively manage tools and identify opportunities to reduce toll expenses.”

According to David Long, head of products at Bestpass, the integration also has a new toll activity reporting feature that shows a high-level heat map that allows fleets to identify hot spots for toll spend.

“This information can help fleets leverage the toll data to optimize routes and avoid costly tolls,” Long said. “Fleets and owner-operators using Bestpass can also monitor all toll transactions and expenses in real-time, easily ensure necessary transponder coverage across your fleet, identify fraudulent activity, and more through their account.”

Bestpass, which was founded in 2001, covers 100% of all of the major toll roads across the U.S., supports more than 30,000 customers and processes over $1.5 billion in toll transactions annually, according to the news release.

“It’s truly an industry-first collaboration regarding information that can be shared about tolls,” said Jason Walker, chief revenue officer at Bestpass. “We expect these new data reporting tools will help our customers find new opportunities to reduce toll costs, manage vehicles using our services, and help optimize other business decisions associated with tolls.”

Robin Kinsey, senior manager of marketplace sales at Geotab, said that her company is pleased to welcome Bestpass to its fold.

“This collaboration offers our customers enhanced capabilities for managing toll activities and accessing new data insights, further enriching and optimizing their operational experience,” she concluded.

To learn more about the integration, visit: https://bestpass.com/geotab