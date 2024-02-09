Jackson Group Peterbilt named Peterbilt’s North American Dealer Group of the Year

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt has recognized Jackson Group Peterbilt (JPG) of Salt Lake City as the 2023 North American Dealer Group of the Year.

JGP operates 31 dealerships across eight states.

This Peterbilt recognition is awarded to the dealership group that best exemplifies Peterbilt’s commitment to class that year, according to a news release.

The winning company also achieves the highest scores in Peterbilt’s Standards of Excellence program while also leveraging effective management practices to promote brand advocacy.

This year, the honor was announced at Peterbilt’s annual dealer meeting, held from Feb. 5-7 in Palm Springs, California.

“We’re proud to recognize Jackson Group Peterbilt as the 2023 Dealer Group of the Year for their dedication to achieving excellence,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president. “This dealer group invests in world-class facilities, sells the full lineup of Peterbilt vehicles, offers excellent parts availability and provides superior service and support to our customers.”

This announcement marks the fourth award for the JGP, as it took home this honor in 2008. 2013 and 2020.

In addition, JGP was also recognized as one of the Best-in-Class Dealer Groups and 12 of its 31 locations were also honored with the Platinum Oval awards at the same ceremony.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Blake Jackson, JGP’s CEO. “This achievement and success would not be possible without the efforts of our valued employees who are committed to exceeding customer expectations in all that we do.”