Michigan giving out gift cards for participation in transportation survey

LANSING, Mich. — From now through March 1, Michigan residents can access a survey to weigh in on how the state pays for roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.

Each respondent will receive a $10 gift card for their participation, according to a news release.

Click here to participate in the survey, which is being conducted by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in partnership with Via Transportation (Via).

Funding for the survey is provided through a federal grant.

The goal, according to MDOT officials, is “to understand Michiganders’ attitudes toward potential replacements for the state gas tax.”

“While no changes like this are being debated by the Legislature at this time, the statewide survey is the first step in exploring new ways to sustainably and fairly fund and maintain public transit systems, roads, bridges and other crucial transportation infrastructure in Michigan,” a news release states.

One possible funding tool is road usage charges — a scenario where drivers would pay a few cents for each mile driven versus paying based on how much gas they buy.

“Charging based on miles driven could make the system fairer for drivers who cannot afford newer, more fuel-efficient cars, while also ensuring that the state continues to have the resources needed to maintain roads in the future as vehicles become more fuel efficient or rely on alternative fuels,” according to the news release.

Eligibility

Respondents must be a Michigan resident aged 18 or older and can take the survey only once.

Qualifying survey participants will be invited to participate in a pilot demonstration this fall to help us understand how road usage charges could work in Michigan. If interested, please let us know when completing the survey. By participating in the pilot demonstration, you could be eligible for additional incentives ranging from $75 to $500.

Participants should allow up to two weeks to receive a gift card. Gift cards will arrive by e-mail from [email protected] with the subject “Michigan Department of Transportation sent you a gift card.”

If a participant is having issues with the survey, e-mail [email protected] using the e-mail address that was provided when completing the survey.