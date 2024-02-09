5-time Nevada State Truck Driving Champion delivers Super Bowl trophy

LAS VEGAS — Truck driver Bob Fini has delivered a lot of loads for FedEx over the years, but never a Super Bowl trophy.

The coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy arrived on the scene in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Wednesday via FedEx, the official delivery service of the NFL.

A FedEx Express delivery van transported the trophy to the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Toyota, officially marking the first time Las Vegas and the state of Nevada will welcome the big game. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to square off on Sunday.

“FedEx is honored to be trusted with the delivery of the Vince Lombardi Trophy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII,” said Brian Philips, executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx. “We make a lot of special deliveries at FedEx, and this is no exception. We’re proud to once again deliver one of sports most-coveted trophies.”

This year’s delivery featured a special trio of participants: Fini, a FedEx Express courier with 37 years of service and six Nevada State Truck Driving championships; NFL Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice; and FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Chanelle Houston.

Rice and Houston, who share a bond as Mississippi Valley State University alumni, had the honor of signing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy to officially welcome it to the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Toyota.

Together, the duo showcased the trophy before inviting attendees to snap a photo with it.

Fans in the Las Vegas area can stop by and view the trophy up close at the Super Bowl Experience Presented by Toyota starting Wednesday, Feb. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, it will be awarded to either the Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers, commemorating the Super Bowl LVIII Champion for the 2023-2024 NFL season.

“Seeing the legendary Vince Lombardi Trophy up-close at Super Bowl Experience is a thrill for football fans across the country,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events. “Our friends at FedEx ensure the trophy’s safe and timely delivery each year, which continues to be an essential part of Super Bowl Week.”