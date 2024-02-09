Company touts 1st-ever autonomous yard truck operation at Texas warehouse

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Autonomous vehicle technology company ISEE has unveiled what it bills as the world’s first commercial fleet deployment of autonomous yard trucks.

According to a news release, “This cutting-edge deployment, located in Texas, represents a transition from pilots and testing to commercialization of autonomous yard trucks and ushers in a new era of safety, efficiency and capacity for the supply chain.”

ISEE officials didn’t name the company where the autonomous trucks are being deployed.

However, they did say that the 1.7 million-square-foot distribution center — with 750 trailer staging bays — is the first of its kind using a fleet of autonomous yard trucks with the ability to operate across all shifts.

“This campus is the first facility to commercially deploy a fleet of fully-autonomous yard trucks. It validates that ISEE is leading the industry in autonomous yard truck technology,” said Yibiao Zhao, ISEE CEO and co-founder.

Debbie Yu, co-founder of ISEE, said that recognizing revenue from a Fortune 100 customer for their full-facility deployment is only the beginning.

“We have a strong pipeline that we are excited to share when the moment is right,” she noted.

The video below shows the autonomous trucks in action.