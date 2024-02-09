Albuquerque, New Mexico, has nation’s worst drivers, new study says

DALLAS — Cutting other people off. Failing to use a turn signal. Honking excessively.

These and other activities can quickly identify a bad driver.

And bad drivers are not only annoying, they can cause deadly accidents.

Fatal car accidents are increasing across the country, with the number climbing by nearly 10% from 2020 to 2022.

To determine which cities have the worst drivers, Forbes Advisor compared the 50 most populated U.S. cities across five key metrics.

Forbes’ analysis identifies the cities where drivers engage in the most hazardous behavior that threatens public safety.

Below are the results of the study.

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque’s score: 100 out of 100

Albuquerque is the most dangerous city in America to drive in, with high incidents of fatal car accidents, drunk drivers and distracted drivers.

Albuquerque has the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (5.42 per 100,000 city residents).

It ranks third highest for the total number of fatal car accidents (17.11 per 100,000 city residents).

Albuquerque reports the third highest number of people killed in fatal crashes (18.11 per 100,000 city residents).

The city holds the fifth-highest spot for the number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (5.56 per 100,000 city residents).

Albuquerque also has the sixth highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (4.67 per 100,000 city residents).

2. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis’ score: 98.51 out of 100

Memphis trails closely behind Albuquerque for dangerous driving behavior. Its key statistics include:

Memphis has the highest total number of fatal car accidents (​​24.18 per 100,000 city residents).

It has the highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (7.5 per 100,000 city residents).

Memphis reports the highest number of people killed in fatal crashes (25.96 per 100,000 city residents).

It ranks eighth highest for fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.35 per 100,000 city residents).

3. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit’s score: 94.97 out of 100

Detroit has a high number of fatal car crash victims. The city ranked second highest in these metrics:

The total number of fatal car accidents (19.76 per 100,000 city residents).

The number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (6.54 per 100,000 city residents).

The number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (6.8 per 100,000 city residents).

The number of people killed in fatal crashes (21.47 per 100,000 city residents).

4. Tucson, Arizona

Tucson’s score: 93.02 out of 100

Tucson’s roads have many dangerous drivers, and the city ranked poorly in the following categories:

Tucson ranks fourth highest for the total number of fatal car accidents (16.21 per 100,000 city residents).

It also ranks fourth highest for the number of people killed in fatal crashes (17.02 per 100,000 city residents).

Tucson has the sixth highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (4.94 per 100,000 city residents).

The city holds the 10th highest spot for the number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (4.35 per 100,000 city residents).

Tucson reports the 10th highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.1 per 100,000 city residents).

5. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City’s score: 91.19 out of 100

Out of all cities analyzed, Kansas City has the highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (7.07 per 100,000 city residents):

Kansas City ranks fourth highest for its number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (5.34 per 100,000 city residents).

It has the fifth highest total number of fatal car accidents (15.71 per 100,000 city residents).

Kansas City reports the fifth highest number of people killed in fatal crashes (16.85 per 100,000 city residents).

6. Dallas, Texas

Dallas’ score: 90.97 out of 100

Dallas follows closely behind Kansas City, scoring just 0.22 points lower in our ranking index. The city also:

Has the third highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (6.25 per 100,000 city residents).

Ranks fourth highest for its number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (5.69 per 100,000 city residents).

Reports the seventh highest total number of fatal car accidents (14.61 per 100,000 city residents).

Has the seventh highest number of people killed in fatal crashes (15.77 per 100,000 city residents).

7. Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville’s score: 83.88 out of 100

Louisville isn’t just home to the Kentucky Derby — it’s also home to some of the worst drivers in America:

Louisville reports the fifth highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (1.47 per 100,000 city residents).

It has the ninth highest total number of fatal car accidents (14.25 per 100,000 city residents).

Louisville ranks 10th highest for the number of people killed in fatal crashes (14.99 per 100,000 city residents).

8. Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix’s score: 80.65 out of 100

Phoenix is the second-most dangerous city for drivers in Arizona, behind Tucson:

Phoenix has the 10th highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (3.86 per 100,000 city residents).

Phoenix ranks 11th highest for the total number of fatal car accidents (13.85 per 100,000 city residents).

It also ranks 11th highest for the number of people killed in fatal crashes (14.59 per 100,000 city residents).

9. Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth’s score: 78.03 out of 100

Fort Worth is another Texas city with some of the worst drivers in the country, just three spots behind Dallas:

Fort Worth reports the fifth highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (4.7 per 100,000 city residents).

It has the 11th highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (0.92 per 100,000 city residents).

The city also has the 12th highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (3.68 per 100,000 city residents).

10. Tampa, Florida

Tampa’s score: 77.13 out of 100

Coming in 10th place for cities with the worst drivers is Tampa. Its key metrics include:

Tampa reports the eighth highest total number of fatal car accidents (14.47 per 100,000 city residents).

The city has the ninth highest number of people killed in fatal crashes (15.42 per 100,000 city residents).

Tampa also has the 14th highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (0.75 per 100,000 city residents).