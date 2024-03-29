Bestpass appoints innovation and growth executives to team

ALBANY, N.Y. — Bestpass recently announced that it has added two key team members to its leadership team.

Shay Demmons is now the new chief product officer, and Scott Chao is the new chief marketing officer (CMO).

“These strategic hires will aid Bestpass’s commitment to scale its service offerings and network integrations for commercial fleets and owner-operators,” a news release states.

Bestpass CEO Tom Fogarty said he’s glad to have the pair on board.

“We set out to build out our innovation and growth teams by attracting accomplished leaders as our first C-level executives in product and marketing,” he said. “Scott and Shay bring extensive and dynamic work experience, both in and outside the transportation industry. As we continue to grow the Bestpass brand and bring forth new solutions for our customers, I am confident that their leadership will play a pivotal role in driving our success.”

Chao joins Bestpass as CMO and has deep experience growing companies through strategy and transformational improvements, according to the news release. Chao recently served as CMO and chief growth officer for Appspace, a leading workplace management software company backed by private equity firm Accel-KKR. Before Appspace, he held sales and marketing leadership positions at other private equity-backed companies, including DealerSocket, Stack Sports and Cvent.

Demmons joins Bestpass as CPO. He has more than 25 years of experience in product development across multiple industries, including commercial transportation. Most notably, Demmons served as CPO at GPS Insight, a fleet management and field services company, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of all product and development-related activities.

Bestpass, founded in 2001, is a leading toll management and payment platform for commercial vehicle operators in the U.S. and Canada. It covers 100% of significant toll roads in the U.S., supports more than 30,000 customers, and processes over $1.5 billion in toll transactions annually. Since 2018, Bestpass has grown its customer base and revenue by more than three times.