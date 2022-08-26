Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison.

Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet (about 79,000 square meters). The expansion will increase capacity and also allow for new technologies, according to a news release from Bridgestone.

For example, all tires made in Morrison will be equipped with radio frequency identification tags and tire mounted sensors designed to help companies with fleet management. Other changes to the plant will help the company reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, according to the news release.

The expansion of the 32-year-old facility is expected to begin before the end of this year and be substantially completed by May 2024.