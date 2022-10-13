CarriersEdge’s new fleet resource library helps drivers apply training to real world

NEWMARKET, Ontario — CarriersEdge has introduced a new resource library to the CarriersEdge platform that’s designed to help drivers apply information that is covered in CarriersEdge online training courses into real-world use.

The new resource library, dubbed “Put it into Practice” (PiiPs), provides fleets with a list of subject-specific follow up activity ideas that company administrators can use to help drivers better comprehend or retain concepts covered in driver training courses, according to a news release.

“PiiPs give administrators suggestions on how to use driver incentives, surveys, social media, classroom activities, hands-on practice, driver communication strategies and more to better support driver education and safety programs,” the news release stated.

According to Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, information that CarriersEdge “collects through the Best Fleets to Drive For program inspired the decision to add PiiPs to its online training platform.”

Best Fleets to Drive For, created by CarriersEdge in 2008 and produced in partnership with Truckload Carriers Association, is an annual program dedicated to identifying the best workplaces in the North American trucking industry.

“Through our evaluations of fleets nominated for the Best Fleets to Drive For program, we’ve found that the top performing companies have comprehensive driver training programs, and that most use a combination of training follow up activities to support drivers in their education,” Jazrawy said. “Many of the ideas we’ve added to PiiPs were influenced by the activities the Best Fleets are having success with. We expect this new library of training follow up activities to be a great resource for fleets to support driver education and fleet safety.”

PiiPs are currently available for several popular CarriersEdge courses, including Distracted Driving, Defensive Driving, Injury Prevention, Vehicle inspection, Weights and Dimensions and more.

CarriersEdge will continue to add PiiPs for other courses in the library, and in languages including French and Spanish.

The new PiiPs feature is available to customers now at no extra charge, as part of the CarriersEdge subscription service. CarriersEdge has more than 100 online driver training courses accessible in its monthly subscription package, with new and updated titles added regularly. Courses are offered as full-length orientation, short refresher and remedial titles, and as standalone knowledge tests.